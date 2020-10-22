Ashok Leyland launches BOSS LX and LE trucks; shares gain over 3%

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced the launch of the BOSS LE and LX Trucks, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology in BS6.

BOSS Brand has been one of the leading brands, from Ashok Leyland, in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment. These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05 tonne GVW market.

Customers can choose from multiple combinations – Loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper. Prices of BOSS LE and LX start from ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We have been on track with our plans, despite the challenging year we are all facing. Starting with the AVTR launch, followed by DigitAL Nxt suite of digital solutions, BADA DOST and now the BOSS ICV trucks, we aim to give our customers the latest and most advanced products and technology. With this launch in our BOSS range, our ICV offering is now one of the best in the market. ICVs see a spurt in demand, and this is the best time to introduce our proven I-Gen6 BS-VI technology in one of our best-selling brands in the portfolio. These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us achieve our Vision of being in the Global Top 10 CV makers.”

The shares of the company are currently quoting at ₹78.1, up 3.5 per cent and are up for the third straight day.