Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares were up by 0.77 per cent after the company won an order for 1,666 buses from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TN STUs). This order represents the largest acquisition of BSVI (Bharat Stage VI) compliant buses from a State transport undertaking.

Ashok Leyland has been the preferred choice for TN STU’s, with a fleet of over 18,000 Ashok Leyland buses already in operation, constituting over 90 per cent of their total fleet. These newly ordered buses are custom-designed to ensure passenger comfort and will be equipped with iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine. This engine is expected to enhance safety, and comfort, and reduce the overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Our ability to deliver value, coupled with our cutting edge technology and innovative solutions, will not only help us uphold our top position in the Indian bus market, particularly with STUs but also empower us to explore new frontiers as we work towards meeting the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders.”

The shares were up by 0.77 per cent to ₹175.90 at 3.11 pm on the BSE.