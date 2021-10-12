Asian shares fall as global energy crunch fuels inflation worries

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the US corporate earnings season.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9% in early trade, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. US stock futures,the S&P 500 e-minis, fell 0.43%.
Australian shares slipped 0.29% while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.03%.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.75% lower,while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened down 1.35%.
"Risk markets had a mixed start to the week amid light data flow and ahead of the US earnings season," ANZ analysts said ina note.
"Economies appear to be entering a more challenging phase of the cycle and we think investors and corporates will bemonitoring how the economic data and earnings results fall before making assessments of near term direction."
Also weighing on investor sentiment, Reuters reported that some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have notreceived interest payment by a Monday deadline. Rivals Modern Land and Sinic became the latest developers scrambling to delay bond payment deadlines.
The Evergrande's debt troubles and contagion worries have sent shock waves across global markets in recent months and thefirm has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.
Wall Street's main indexes ended a choppy session lower on Monday as investors grew nervous ahead of third-quarter earnings reporting season.
A rally in basic material and energy shares on higher oil prices initially lifted major US stock indices. But the gains faded amid concerns about earnings, set to kick off with JP Morgan Chase & Co results on Wednesday.
Some analysts expect companies to report slowing growth due to supply-chain snags and rising prices. They warned that thiscould lead to a drop in U.S. stocks.
JPMorgan shares were down 2.1% and among the biggest drags on the S&P 500, which lost 0.69% to 4,361.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.72% to34,496.06, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to14,486.20.
After US data last week showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September, the focus now shifts to inflation andretail sales numbers this week. Investors also expect theFederal Reserve to begin tightening policy by announcing atapering of its massive bond-buying next month.
The prospect of accelerating inflation and tighter monetary policy lifted bond yields.
The yield on benchmark 10-year yield touched1.6136% after a strong rise on Monday. The two-year yieldrose to 0.3517%, up from its U.S. close of 0.318%.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback againsta basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was upat 94.423.
Gold, usually seen as a hedge against inflation, wasslightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1753.55 perounce.
Oil prices, which had jumped on Monday on rebounding demandand cutbacks in supply, dropped slightly with US crude down 0.36% to $80.23 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $83.39 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...