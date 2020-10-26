Aurobindo Pharma inks pact to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn; shares surge nearly 4%

The equity shares of Aurobindo Pharma are up nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday. The company has announced reaching a definitive agreement to sell Natrol LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc., to an affiliate of New Mountain Capital to combine with Jarrow Formulas.

The all-cash transaction is valued at $550 million (₹4,048 crore at the current exchange rate). Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close by January. Natrol’s annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $157 million.

Over the past year, the stock has generated a return of 64.4 per cent, its profits have risen by 13.9 per cent; The price/earnings to growth ratio of the company is 1.1.

Institutional holdings of the company have increased by 1.49 per cent over the previous quarter to 36.68 per cent.

The stock has gained for the last two days and has generated 1.85 per cent return. The current trading price is at a premium compared to its average historical valuations.

The stock touched an intraday high of ₹814.3 up 3.99 per cent before settling to quote at ₹795.10/apiece up 1.54 per cent. It had also outperformed the Nifty Pharma index by 2.21 per cent.