Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary APL Healthcare Ltd. has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA, classifying its manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI).

The US FDA conducted an inspection at the company’s unit situated at Menakuru Village, Naidupeta Mandal, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh, from September 13 to September 19, 2023.

Aurobindo Pharma stock traded at ₹1,076.90 on the NSE, up by 4.26 per cent as of 1:06 pm on Wednesday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit