Auto stocks steal the show; Bharat Forge surges 7 per cent

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Auto shares were trading consistently stronger throughout the day. The Nifty Auto index was trading up 2.81 per cent at 8,084.85 points at 3.08 pm.
Shares of Bharat Forge (up 7.02 per cent), Maruti (up 4.12 per cent), Motherson Sumi (4.34 per cent), Bosch (up 3.5 per cent), M&M (up 3.23 per cent), Tata Motors (up 3 per cent), Ashok Leyland (up 2.78 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.38 per cent) were the top performers in the index.
All the 15 constituents in the Auto index are trading in green rising up to 6.85 per cent.
Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 41.40 points at 11,937 while the BSE Sensex was up 144 points at 40,703.
Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 30 were trading in the green, while 20 were in the red.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...