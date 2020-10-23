Stocks

Auto stocks steal the show; Bharat Forge surges 7 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Auto shares were trading consistently stronger throughout the day. The Nifty Auto index was trading up 2.81 per cent at 8,084.85 points at 3.08 pm.

Shares of Bharat Forge (up 7.02 per cent), Maruti (up 4.12 per cent), Motherson Sumi (4.34 per cent), Bosch (up 3.5 per cent), M&M (up 3.23 per cent), Tata Motors (up 3 per cent), Ashok Leyland (up 2.78 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (up 2.38 per cent) were the top performers in the index.

All the 15 constituents in the Auto index are trading in green rising up to 6.85 per cent.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 41.40 points at 11,937 while the BSE Sensex was up 144 points at 40,703.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 30 were trading in the green, while 20 were in the red.

Automobiles
stock market
