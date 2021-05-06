Axis MF launches Global Innovation Fund of Fund

Axis Mutual Fund has launched the ‘Global Innovation Fund of Fund’ that will invest in Schroder International Selection Fund Global Disruption.

The Global equity fund in turn provides long term capital growth by investing in companies worldwide that benefit from disruption.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens for subscription on Monday and closes on May 21.

Disruption themes

Disruptive forces are manifesting themselves faster than ever due to technological advancements, creating a rich and fast-growing universe of transformational companies with growth potential.

Schroder ISF is actively managed to access multiple disruption themes globally including — environment, automation, healthcare, fintech, communication, food and water, new consumer, digitalisation and e-commerce. Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director at Axis AMC, said companies that are bringing about and benefiting from disruptive changes have the potential to generate high growth.

The Schroders fund is able to scout for such companies on a global basis, giving Axis MF access to the best such ideas from around the world, he said.