Balkrishna Industries shares jump on results

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

 

Share price of Balkrishna Industries, a leading tyre manufacturer, jumped more than 4 per cent in the morning trade after the company's net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 291 crore.

At 10.40 am, the stock was being quoted higher by Rs 22.60, or 2.75%, to Rs 845.45 on the BSE.

While net profit margin stood at 27.1 per cent, the operating margin was at 32.35%. Revenues reported at Rs 1,071.19 crore for the September quarter period. The company EPS stands at 15.05 during the September quarter of this fiscal

The board declared second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (100 percent) on the equity shares of Rs 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2019-2020 and the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched on or after November 26, 2019 to such shareholders as on Record Date, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

