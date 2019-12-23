Stocks

Balmer Lawrie to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

Published on December 23, 2019

 

Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd will remain in focus on Tuesday, as they will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. Balmer Lawrie is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two held. Investors wishing to receive the bonus share need to own shares in the company by Wednesday, as the PSU major has set December 26 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive the bonus entitlement. The PSU major had declared a 3:1 bonus in 2016 and a 3:4 bonus in 2013.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
