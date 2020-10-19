Bank of Baroda shares surge over 7 per cent

The shares of Bank of Baroda has outperformed its sectoral index by 3.96 per cent. The Public Sector Banks have gained by 2.36 per cent in afternoon trade.

As trend reversal, the stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹43.35 (up 7.43 per cent). It has been trading higher than 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The Relative Strength Index of the stock is at 50, and it currently trades 60 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹109.25 on November 29, 2019.