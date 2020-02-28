Stocks

BASF India gains along with spurt in volume

The BASF India stock advanced for the second day, jumping 13 per cent to close at ₹1,064.7 on the BSE. It had recorded a new 52-week low at ₹805.6 on Wednesday, but then changed tack to trend upwards. So far, the stock has skyrocketed 27 per cent this week. There has been a rise in volumes in the past two sessions. The stock now tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. A strong rally above this level can take it up to ₹1,200. But profit taking can pull it down to ₹1,000 and then to ₹950.

BASF India Ltd
