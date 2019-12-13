BGR Energy bags ₹4,442-cr contract from TANGEDCO

BGR Energy Systems has bagged a contract from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. The total value of the project is ₹4,442.75 crore including all taxes and duties to complete the contract. The overall contract period is 36 months from the date of Letter of Intent. The contract provides for payment in foreign currency for imported items up to $114.49 million and adjustment of price due to change in rates of taxes and duties, BGR Energy informed the exchanges.

The order is for execution of 1x660 MW Supercritical Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project under EPC basis. Shares of BGR Energy jumped 20 per cent at ₹35.50 on the BSE.