Bharat 22 ETF: Stake sale begins on Thursday

Units of Bharat 22 ETF will remain in focus at the bourses on Thursday and Friday on the Centre’s disinvestment plans. The further fund offer (2) of Bharat 22 ETF will open for subscription on Thursday for anchor investors. For other institutional and retail investors, the FFO-2 of Bharat 22 ETF will open on October 4.

Bharat 22 ETF holds shares of a mix of public sector companies, banks as well as a few private firms. Through the issue, the Centre plans to raise up to ₹8,000 crore.

Published on October 02, 2019
