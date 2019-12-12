Bharat Bond ETF opens for subscription

Bharat Bond ETF, managed by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, will open for subscription on Thursday and close on December 20. The ETF, which will be listed on the NSE and the BSE, will invest in a portfolio of AAA-rated bonds of State-run entities for two fixed maturity periods of three years and 10 years (2023 series and 2030 series). The ETF will hold a basket of bonds issued by CPSE/CPSU/CPFI or any government organisations, including Power Grid, REC, NTPC, PFC, HUDCO and Indian Oil.