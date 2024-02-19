Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched two stores in the city of Jammu. The stores have come up in NH-1, Bari brahmana (near PNB bank) and Akhnoor Main market (near bus stand), according to the company’s statement.

Commenting on the expansion, Adarsh Verma - COO, Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel, said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighborhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a big focus market for us. Hence, we will be expanding with more stores in Srinagar city, Udhampur and Leh shortly and we will continue to invest in this market”.

Bharti Airtel stock rose by 1.96 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,142 as of 3.08 pm on Monday.