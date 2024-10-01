Birla Estates Private Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, announced today that Phase II of its Birla Trimaya project in Bengaluru has sold approximately 95 per cent of its inventory within 24 hours of launch. The sale achieved a booking value of about ₹600 crore.

The shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited) were trading at ₹2,889.25 up by ₹39.20 or 1.38 per cent on the NSE today at 12.50 pm.

This success follows the performance of Phase I, which secured around ₹500 crore in bookings within 36 hours of its launch. The total booking value for both phases has reached approximately ₹1,100 crore.

Located on Shettigere Road in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru, the 52-acre development offers a mix of apartments, row houses, and duplex homes. The entire project is expected to generate a revenue potential of about ₹3,000 crore.

K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, attributed the success to the company’s focus on consumer understanding and design differentiation. The project is part of Birla Estates’ expansion in Bengaluru, where it has developments in Whitefield, Rajajinagar, Devanahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.