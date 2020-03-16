Stocks

Company news: Bliss GVS Pharma

Bliss GVS Pharma has completed the commissioning and qualification of phase-I for its new multi-product facility at Palghar East in Maharashtra. This is the largest manufacturing unit of the company in terms of planned production capacity when completed, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The facility is equipped with process equipment and utilities with a large part of the manufacturing process automated for enhanced levels of productivity, efficiency and compliance while reducing manual intervention. The unit is spread on an overall area of about two lakh sq ft and is intended to further augment the production capacities for the company. The stock jumped 5.27 per cent at ₹103.95 on the BSE.

