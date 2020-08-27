Blue Star bags ₹149 cr order, stock surges 5 per cent

The shares of the air-conditioner major Blue Star surged over 5 per cent to trade at ₹656.10 apiece on its securing ₹149-cr order.

The company on Thursday said it had bagged an order worth ₹149 crore for Mumbai Metro from Dogus-Soma JV.

The order is for electrical and mechanical works in five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

The five underground stations for which the order has been received are Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, it added.