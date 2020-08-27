Stocks

Blue Star bags ₹149 cr order, stock surges 5 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

The shares of the air-conditioner major Blue Star surged over 5 per cent to trade at ₹656.10 apiece on its securing ₹149-cr order.

The company on Thursday said it had bagged an order worth ₹149 crore for Mumbai Metro from Dogus-Soma JV.

The order is for electrical and mechanical works in five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

The five underground stations for which the order has been received are Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, it added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
Blue Star Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.