Stocks

Board of Arrow Greentech to meet today

| Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 07, 2019

 

The board of directors of Arrow Greentech will meet today to consider a proposal for raising funds, including through rights issue or any other mode.

If rights issue is approved, shareholders would be keen to know the quantum of the funds to be raised, the number of shares to be offered, the price of the issue and more importantly the entitlement ratio.

Besides, the purpose of the issue and the record date would also be important factors.

Published on September 07, 2019
Arrow Greentech Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Capacite Infra bags ₹4,502-cr order