Broker's call: ABB India (Buy)

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
YES Securities
ABB India (Buy)
Target: ₹961
CMP: ₹892
Revenues were down 43 per cent y-o-y to ₹986 crore due to supply chain disruptions, lower service revenues on the account of national lockdown and non-receipt of delivery clearances. Revenues from industrial automation/electrification/motion/robotics & discrete automation segments have declined.
Order inflow de-grew by 31 per cent (ex-solar inverter) to ₹1,200 crore by securing orders in varied sectors, including power distribution equipment, automation projects for process industries, food and beverage and electronics. Sectors with continued investment include, rail infrastructure, industrial buildings as well as water and waste-water.
The impact caused by lower revenues during the quarter was offset to a reasonable extent by various cost saving initiatives that were implemented by the company as well as favourable forex valuations.
The company continues to focus its efforts on cash collections and cost optimisation initiatives.
Cash position remains strong at approximately ₹1,500 crore.
Operating cash flow was negative at ₹520 crore as on Q2-CY20 due to fall in profitability ₹Rs 210 crore as on Q2-CY19.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...