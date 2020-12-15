Broker's call: Asian Paints (Buy)

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
CapitalVia Global
Asian Paints (Buy)
Target: ₹2,870
CMP: ₹2,549.40
Asian Paints are engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings, and providing of related services. Despite of the subdued consumption sentiment, decorative paint companies reported impressive volumes in the previous quarter. Asian Paints has delivered an operationally strong quarter as it reported a healthy double-digit volume growth leading to 17 per cent revenue growth led by aggressive channel push.
Growth is driven by market share gains from unorganised sector post-implementation of GST and incremental volume growth from traded goods.
The current universe of dealers in India stands at 1.5 lakh and the management expects to continue the uptrend as the urbanisation pace picks up in tier-II and tier III towns. The company has witnessed a 10 per cent addition to the dealer network on an annual basis and the trend is expected to continue. Thereby, increasing the scope for dealer network expansion is huge and would help in aiding growth in volume in the long run.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...