Broker's call: AU Small Finance Bank (Hold)

| Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

Emkay Global

AU Small Fin (Hold)

Target: ₹800

CMP: ₹773.60

Despite subdued business growth, moderate margins and elevated provisions (including Covid-19-related contingent provisions of ₹180 crore), the bank reported a PAT of ₹200 crore, beating estimates, mainly due to treasury gains and the stake sale in Aavas (₹24 crore).

AUM grew 17 per cent y-o-y (down 3 per cent q-o-q) to ₹30,000 crore. Disbursements were down 70 per cent y-o-y (76 per cent q-o-q) at ₹1,180 crore, including disbursements under TLTRO 2.0 of ₹250 crore. Deposit growth has been strong at 35 per cent y-o-y to ₹26,700 crore, with the deposits/AUM ratio now at a high of 89 per cent. However, the CASA ratio ex-CDs too remains low at 16 per cent.

Cumulative full EMI billed/collection ratio stands at 75 per cent, while customers with zero/no EMI collection stands at 11 per cent of the portfolio. The bank has accelerated specific PCR to 64 per cent, while Covid-19-related contingent provisions stand at ₹280 crore (1 per cent of AUM).

We maintain Hold/UW in EAP, with a revised target of ₹800 (earlier ₹535). The bank has reported improvement in collection efficiency, but we believe that the stock’s performance hereon will largely track the bank’s ability to manage its asset quality.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
