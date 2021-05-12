Broker's call: Avenue Supermarts (Buy)

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Geojit Financial
Avenue Supermarts (Buy)
Target: ₹3,130
CMP: ₹2849.65
Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) owns & operates India’s most profitable supermarket, DMart. It provides products like Food, Non-Food (FMCG), General Merchandise & Apparel through 234 stores (total 8.82mn sq. ft).
We upgrade to Buy rating with a revise target price of ₹3,130 factoring strong recovery in the quarter and recent correction in stock price.
For Q4-FY21, DMart reported healthy growth in revenue at 18 per cent Y-o-Y & strong growth in PAT at 52 per cent Y-o-Y (de-growth in first two quarters). EBITDA/PAT margins improved by 170/130 bps YoY each to 8.4 per cent/6 per cent aided by improvement in sales & gross margin.
Witnessing significant disruptions in operations due to Covid second wave. Nearly 80 per cent of stores are operating fewer hours than they normally do and this may negatively impact on inventory to sales ratio.
DMart added 22 stores in FY21 Vs 38 Y-o-Y. Additions are likely to be impacted in the short-term, but do not expect disruptions like last year.QIP of Rs.4,098cr supports additions and boost future sales growth.
Revenue/PAT to grow at 37 per cent/50 per cent CAGR over FY21-23, value DMart on DCF basis implying 75x on FY23E EPS.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...