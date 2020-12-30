Stocks

Broker's call: Birla Corp (Buy)

| Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

Anand Rathi

Birla Corp (Buy)

Target: ₹900

CMP: ₹706.05

With 15.5m-ton cement capacity across north, central and east India, Birla Corp is aiming at 25 mt cement capacity by FY25. The ongoing expansion will keep leverage high; we believe, however, that its net debt would be in check with greater profitability on various cost-optimisation steps and higher volume growth on the ramping up of capacities.

A judicious geographic- and product-mix aimed at raising the shares of blended and premium cement in its portfolio are positives. We retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target of ₹900. Greater capacity utilisation (~85%) and the ramping up of the new capacities would enable strong volume growth and regional diversification.

The company's continued focus on premiumisation and brand-conscious home-builders enable Birla Corp’s highest premium-product share of peers along with a better product mix and higher share of blended cement. Further, its expanded operations in the price-disciplined central/northern regions (approximately 82 per cent capacity) aid its realisation/ton to be one of the highest. Its various cost optimisation efforts-set up WHRS and solar power plant, railway-siding, securing coal mines, etc. would boost profitability and return ratios.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 30, 2020
Birla Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.