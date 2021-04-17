Broker's call: Fine Organic Ind (Buy)

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
LKP Securities
Fine Organic Ind (Buy)
Target: ₹3,232
CMP: ₹2,506.40
Fine Organic Industries (FOIL) is India’s largest oleochemical-based additives manufacturer with presence in domestic as well as international market. FOIL manufactures green additives derived from vegetable oils which are used in industries such as food & beverages, plastics/polymers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, rubber, paints and coatings etc.
Oleochemicals currently is at a nascent stage in the chemical industry. FOIL as a company is built around strong R&D capability, specialised knowledge and indigenously developed proprietary technology which makes it a market leader in the oleochemical industry. This industry has high entry barriers such as higher R&D cost, stringent regulations, long gestation period for product approval making this an oligopolistic industry with select few players globally. With growing awareness about the use of green additives, the demand for oleochemical-based additives is set to surge going forward.
Over the last seven years, the company has been able to report a net profit CAGR of approximately 34 per cent along with double digit growth in revenues. However during FY20-21, the company faced headwinds due to the onset of the pandemic and rise in raw material costs. We believe that oleochemicals is a multi-year growth story with FOIL being a key player.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...