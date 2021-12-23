Stocks

Broker's call: Godrej Consumer (Add)

| Updated on December 22, 2021

ICICI Securities

Godrej Consumer (Add)

Target: ₹1,000

CMP: ₹958.45

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd under Sudhir Sitapati's leadership is targeting double-digit UVG (underlying volume growth) over the medium term. Sudhir Sitapati's presentation was jargon-free; it had measurable targets and granular build-up of growth.

During the course of presentation, our analyst was reminded of strategy templates presented by Nitin Paranjpe, CEO, HUL (2008 - 2013).

GCPL’s refreshed template includes: focus on penetration-led growth; focus on category development; reducing complexity; focus on core; larger, impactful innovations with higher patience and staying power; and save (gross margins, discounts, overheads, non-media ATL) and invest (in media, sampling, talent, digital, automation, distribution).

Our earnings estimates are unchanged; modelling revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11 per cent/14 per cent/13 per cent over FY21-23. Maintain Add with an SoTP-based unchanged target price of ₹1,000. At our target price, the stock will trade at 45x P/E multiple Mar-23.

Key downside risk is structural deceleration in India household insecticides and steep input cost pressure.

Published on December 23, 2021

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
