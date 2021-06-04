Broker's call: Gujarat State Petronet (Buy)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Yes Securities
Gujarat State Petronet (Buy)
Target: ₹345
CMP: ₹307.55
Gujarat State Petronet has reported earnings in Q4-FY21 stood in line with estimates, on account of anticipated drop in gas throughput. The gas throughput remains impacted in Q1-FY22 as well, as Covid second wave impacts demand.
CGD segment is the most impacted, with nearly 30 per cent q-o-q erosion in demand, along with the Power segment (q-o-q decline of 30 - 40 per cent), where higher LNG prices have impacted off-take. However going ahead, improvement is expected, as demand picks up at least from CGD sector.
GSPL has classified its CGD business in Amritsar and Bhatinda as discontinued operation and transferred the same to its subsidiary Gujarat Gas Ltd for a consideration of ₹1,630 crore, on slump sale basis. Besides, Gujarat Gas has declared a dividend of ₹2/share for the year FY21.
We accordingly adjust our earnings estimate for FY22 and FY23 to reflect the same.
We maintain our Buy rating on GSPL, with a target price of ₹345, as we believe that at CMP the standalone business is available at a nearly 50 per cent discount to fair value, given that the valuation of GSPL's subsidiary Gujarat Gas has increased by 117 per cent over last one year.
Our SOTP valuation of ₹345 involves: valuing the standalone business at ₹119, implying a P/E of 8x FY23 (SA); the investment in Gujarat Gas at ₹211 valued at 40 per cent discount to 3M average market price; investment in Sabarmati gas at 3.0x FY20 BV; and investment in under construction trunk pipelines GIGL & GITL at 30 per cent discount to FY20BV.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...