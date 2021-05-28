Stocks

Broker's call: HFCL (Buy)

| Updated on May 28, 2021

Khandwala Securities

HFCL (Buy)

Target: ₹86

CMP: ₹46.85

Two recent developments have heated the growth environment: The recent 4G Auction concluded on March 2, 2021 where, we have seen some keen investment from Reliance & Airtel for becoming 5G ready and investing into their existing 4G capacities to add more subscribers for future growth; and India’s focus on reducing imports and Atmanirbhar Bharat has further incentivised domestic producers like HFCL.

With the recently announced PLI scheme from the government which allocated ₹12,000 crore for telecom equipment manufacturers with FY20 as the base year for the production benchmark. This is going to benefit HFCL's decision in its product development initiative and investment into telecom and networking products.

We believe HFCL’s growth and profitability levels are likely to improve significantly compared to its recent historical performance.

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.