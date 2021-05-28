Broker's call: HFCL (Buy)

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Khandwala Securities
HFCL (Buy)
Target: ₹86
CMP: ₹46.85
Two recent developments have heated the growth environment: The recent 4G Auction concluded on March 2, 2021 where, we have seen some keen investment from Reliance & Airtel for becoming 5G ready and investing into their existing 4G capacities to add more subscribers for future growth; and India’s focus on reducing imports and Atmanirbhar Bharat has further incentivised domestic producers like HFCL.
With the recently announced PLI scheme from the government which allocated ₹12,000 crore for telecom equipment manufacturers with FY20 as the base year for the production benchmark. This is going to benefit HFCL's decision in its product development initiative and investment into telecom and networking products.
We believe HFCL’s growth and profitability levels are likely to improve significantly compared to its recent historical performance.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...