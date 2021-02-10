Broker's call: Jamna Auto (Accumulate)

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
IDBI Capital
Jamna Auto (Accumulate)
Target: ₹74
CMP: ₹69
Jamna Auto (JAI) Q3-FY21 consolidated results were above our estimates on all parameters. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹343 crore vs our estimate of ₹310 crore on account of M&HCV goods production increase of 44 per cent y-oy/102 per cent q-o-q to about 55,000 units and price hikes by the company.
EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.9 per cent vs 12.9 per cent and against our estimates of 10.5 per cent due to lower operating expenses. We build volume growth of 41 per cent/21 per cent for FY22/FY23, respectively, on account of lower base and strong replacement demand, led by the scrappage policy that is expected to help the entire industry for multi-year upcycle which would also help JAI to reap the benefits.
We believe positive macro factors, vaccination programme in place, higher infrastructure and economic activities would help to improve the fleet operator’s profitability. We build revenue/earnings growth of 30 per cent/53 per cent and 15 per cent/28 per cent for FY22/23, respectively.
Due to a recent increase in share price, we revise our rating to ‘Accumulate’ (earlier ‘Buy’) and arrive at a target price of ₹74 (earlier ₹58) based on PER of 25x FY23 EPS.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...