Broker's call: Jindal Stainless (Buy)

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Emkay Global
Jindal Stainless (Buy)
Target: ₹95
CMP: ₹75.75
Jindal Stainless (JSL) announced merger with Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) to join the league of top 10 stainless steel companies globally. In our view, JSL may even enter the top 5 in the next three years as cash flow from JSHL will aid growth at the Jajpur plant.
The merger ratio of 195 shares of JSL for every 100 share of JSHL is based on the market approach as per SEBI guidelines. We derive a swap ratio of 280 shares of JSL for every 100 share of JSHL, valuing the ICL given to JSL and equity holding of JSHL in JSL at a 20 per cent holdco discount. This is an all-stock deal, hence no cash outflow is expected.
The merger will require approvals from SEBI, lenders, shareholders and NCLT. Being part of the same promoter group, CCI approval is not required. We do not expect any major hurdle in completion of the process, which is likely to be completely by H2-FY22.
We arrive at a transaction multiple of 3.3x for JSHL and 6.5x for JSL, implying that JSL has been assigned a higher value.
We upgrade JSL to Buy, given the growth potential of JSL combined with the financial strength of JSHL balance sheet. Elimination of ICL and equity holding of JSHL in JSL should also boost valuation of the merged entity.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...