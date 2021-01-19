Broker's call: PVR (Hold)

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Emkay Global
PVR (Hold)
Target: ₹1,430
CMP: ₹1,498.60
PVR posted an EBITDA loss of ₹78.10 crore, restricted by common area maintenance (CAM) charges. Rent negotiations for 88 per cent of cinemas have culminated while discussions for 13 properties and 56 screens are under way. Gross debt rose to ₹1,500 crore from ₹1,280 crore in Q2.
The strong show of regional movies should provide the much-needed impetus for Bollywood producers to start releasing films in Q4. The management is hopeful of government’s permission for higher occupancy and for financial relief. Potential equity capital raise (up to ₹800 crore) will be used for deleveraging, preparing for any unexpected rise in cash burn and any inorganic opportunities.
We reiterate our positive stance on the medium-term prospects of multiplexes as a whole, given the limited availability of out-of-home entertainment activities in India. In addition, the poor financial health of smaller/regional multiplex chains could provide inorganic opportunities, leading to further consolidation in the industry and sustained premium valuations. Key risks: Better-than-estimated footfalls; significant rise in Covid-19 cases leading to another lockdown for public places; adverse outcome on incremental rental agreements; lack of quality content; and weaker-than-expected recovery in ad revenues.
We maintain ‘Hold’ with a revised target price of ₹1,430 (₹1,220 earlier).
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...