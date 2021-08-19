Broker's call: Sundaram Finance (Reduce)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Centrum Broking
Sundaram Finance (Reduce)
Target: ₹2,400
CMP: ₹2446.05
Sundaram Finance earnings were mixed with PAT beating estimates driven by NII but asset quality was a miss. NIM was a beat led by better yields and lower interest cost.
Sundaram Finance may continue to enjoy lower funding cost in FY22, providing NIM cushion, as leverage reduced over FY19-21. Though AUM growth was muted, credit flow in FY22 may be better in FY22 compared to FY21.
Utilisation levels may revert back to Feb’21 levels in Sep’21 and hence demand could pick-up strongly only in H2-FY22. Commercial vehicles related to the construction sector and cars/ICV/LCV/tractors could see traction sooner. Management guidance of uptick in CV volumes in H1CY22 is intact.
The company was more focused on safety of its employees/customers which resulted in protracted recoveries and GNPA surge. Collection efficiency (CE) is yet to reach pre-Covid levels though in July’21 it rose to April’21 levels, which is expected to gradually increase. PCR dipped q-o-q but company interaction suggests that with provisioning level maintained and a reduction absolute GNPA due to better recoveries, PCR would improve. The restructured pool rose q-o-q from 4.4 per cent to 4.7 per cent. Maintain FY23 core ABV multiple at 4.0x and target price at ₹2,400. Risks: Higher stress.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...