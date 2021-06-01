BSE inks pact with ESC to encourage listing of start-ups

A sustainable brew that cheers
The BSE on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) to create awareness about the benefits of listing among small businesses and start-ups.
In this regard, BSE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ESC, the exchange said in a statement.
Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is an organisation sponsored by the Government of India with a mandate to promote exports from the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the country; it works as a bridge between the government and industry on policy and promotional matters.
It has a strong membership of over 2,300 ICT exporters covering the entire gamut of the electronics and IT industry. These include consumer electronics, components, instrumentation, telecommunications, computer hardware as well as software and IT-enabled services.
Through this pact, ESC will utilise its pan-India network of electronics and IT exporters and evaluate the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups amongst these for listing on the BSE SME and start-up platform, the bourse said in a statement.
Also, ESC will assist in sensitising its investor network on investing in SMEs listed on the BSE SME platform.
Besides, as a joint effort, the two organisations will collectively host joint roadshows and events across India to create awareness and promote the listing of SMEs and start-ups, the exchange said.
“This MoU will help us in reaching out to ESC’s pan-India network of electronics and IT exporters and create greater awareness amongst the SMEs and start-ups about the benefits of listing on the BSE SME & Startup platform,” Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME & Startup, said.
Considering the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will further encourage more SMEs and start-ups to list and raise equity capital on the exchange to expand and grow their businesses, he added.
Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC, said that SMEs, especially IT SMEs, are now exposed to greater opportunities than ever before for expansion and diversification across sectors. The Indian IT industry, despite initial hiccups, remained resilient during the current crisis and its response will go a long way in cementing stronger partnerships with global clients.
Despite its commendable contribution to the nation's economy, the SME sector does not get the required support and still faces a number of problems, such as inadequate credit, limited capital, and knowledge. Institutional linkages between the BSE and ESC will address this important issue, he added.
The BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012 and so far 337 companies have listed on its SME platform. These firms collectively raised nearly ₹3,500 crore from the market.
Of these 337 companies, 99 have migrated to the BSE mainboard.
