BSE sectoral indices down, bankex drops over 2 per cent

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

The majority of the BSE sectoral indices traded in the red on Wednesday. The only exception was the energy index which gained 0.23 per cent in the morning session.

The banking index was the top loser, dropping 2 per cent. It was followed by realty, which dropped 1.89 per cent, and finance which dropped 1.67 per cent.Industrials, oil and gas and utilites lost between 1-1.4 per cent.

The other notable losers were power (down 0.95 per cent), metals (down 0.86 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.76 per cent).

IT stocks that dragged Wall street down sharply, fell 0.49 per cent on the BSE.

