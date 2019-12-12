Cadila Healthcare stock rises on diabetic drug launch

Cadila Healthcare shares moved up on Thursday on the bourses after the company said in its BSE release that it has launched affordable oral anti-diabetic tablet Vinglyn. The drug belongs to the class of oral anti-diabetic agents, known as DPP4 inhibitors, which have shown promise in achieving glycaemic control without deterioration in beta cell function and are one of the recent advancements in diabetes care and management. Vinglyn and Vinglyn M will be marketed by Zydus Healthcare Ltd.

The stock was up Rs 4.10 or 1.56% to Rs 266.50 on the NSE today. Similarly on the BSE too, the stock rose Rs 4.35 or 1.66% to Rs 266.70.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila, said, "Fortifying our fight against diabetes, our aim is to make therapies aflbrdable and accessible to patients from across sections of society. With Vinglyn, we believe that we have once again been able to offer this. The access to one of the most affordable gliptin therapies will help a large number of patients suffering from Type II diabetes, in India.”