Stocks

Central Bank of India drops over 5% on QIP plan

Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

The floor price for Central Bank of India's share sale through a qualified institutional placement, which opened on Tuesday, has been set at ₹16.18 apiece. The Bank board will meet on Friday to consider and approve the issue price for equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Earlier, the State-owned Central Bank of India said it would raise up to ₹5,000 crore of equity capital through various modes, including follow on public offer, rights issue or QIPs, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio.

The shares of the bank dropped over 5 per cent to trade at ₹16.35.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 23, 2020
Central Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.