Chandni Textiles bags order from Samsonite

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Chandni Textiles Engineering has informed the stock exchanges that it has received initial orders from Samsonite South Asia Private Limited after successful test, trial and approval for contract manufacturing of parts for the global luggage brand. The company however, did not specify the value of the order.

The company is expecting to receive continuous bulk orders for the same throughout the year, the notice added. The stock of Chandni Textiles closed at ₹25.75, up 0.98 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

