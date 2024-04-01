Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 773.6 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in FY24, registering a 10 per cent growth over 703.2 MTs output in FY23.

As per the company’s stock exchange filing, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, an Odisha-based CIL subsidiary, has emerged as the country’s first coal-producing company to have breached 200 MT with production at 206.1 MTs.

The total coal supplies hit 753.5 MTs during FY24, logging 8.5 per cent growth. The 58.8 MT volume increase came over 694.7 MTs of FY23. Supplies to power sector have reached 618.5 MTs in the just concluded fiscal, 31.9 MTs more compared to 586.6 MTs of FY23 with a growth of 5.4 per cent.

Coal India’s stock rose 1.75 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹441.70 as of 3.28 pm.