Cochin Shipyard may sail on Kochi Metro order

Published on September 06, 2019

 

Cochin Shipyard has received the Letter of Acceptance from Kochi Metro Rail for building 23 boats for the Kochi Water Metro Project.

These boats will provide inland transportation using electric/ hybrid technology. KMRL has a requirement of around 78 high-quality boats of international standard.

Of this, 23 boats having capacity of 100 PAX were tendered by KMRL. The contract is yet to be executed and its status will be announced later, the company said.

