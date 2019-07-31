Coffee Day Enterprises hits lower circuit after founder confirmed dead

The shares of Coffee Day Enterprises fell by 19.98 percent daily limit to a record low of ₹122.75. It has hit a record low for the second straight session.

The authorities said on Wednesday they have recovered the body of the founder and largest shareholder V.G. Siddhartha from a river in Mangaluru.

The stock had plunged 20 percent on Tuesday, after Siddhartha went missing on Monday. Up to the last close, stock down is 45 percent this year.