Stocks

Coffee Day Enterprises hits lower circuit after founder confirmed dead

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

The shares of Coffee Day Enterprises fell by 19.98 percent daily limit to a record low of ₹122.75. It has hit a record low for the second straight session.

The authorities said on Wednesday they have recovered the body of the founder and largest shareholder V.G. Siddhartha from a river in Mangaluru.

Read also: Body of Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha found

The stock had plunged 20 percent on Tuesday, after Siddhartha went missing on Monday. Up to the last close, stock down is 45 percent this year.

Published on July 31, 2019
stocks and shares
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gujarat Gas sees best day in over six months after profit spikes