Companies and stocks to track today: November 4, 2020

Key Results: SBI, Lupin, Happiest Minds, Jubilant Life, United Spirits, Sundram Fasteners

Adani Enerprises, Adani Green Energy, Asahi India Glass, BASF, Balrampur Chini, Bannari Amman Sugars, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Confidence Petroleum, Datamatic Global Services, EIH, Enterntainment Network, Gati, Gayatri Highways, Geekay Wires, Godrej Agrovet, Gokuk Agro Resources, Happiest Minds, Hikal, Hotel Rugby, Indian Hotels, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Jubilant Life Sciences, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power, KCP Sugar, KEC International, Kothari Petrochemicals, Lupin, NACL Industries, NELCO, Petronet LNG, Pidilite Industries, PTL Enterprises, PPAP Automotive, Praj Industries, United Spirits, State Bank of India, Schneider Electric, Sundram Fasteners, SRF, Thermax and Visaka Industries are among the companies that will declare their quarterly and half-year results for the period ended September 2020 on Wednesday.

HPCL: Results, buyback meet eyed

The board of directors of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will meet on Wednesday for consideration and approval of financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.

Besides, the board will also consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company.

Shareholders will closely monitor the price, size and mode of buyback.