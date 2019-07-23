Coromandel International hits over 9-month low on weak results, monsoon

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Shares of Coromandel International Ltd fell as much as 5.1 per cent to Rs 360.1.
The stock is at its lowest since October 8, 2018. The company, a Murugappa group company, posted a 31 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.43 lakh ($9.04 million). Revenue fell 15.7 per cent.
“We experienced a challenging quarter as the late arrival of the monsoon, deficit rains and consequent lower crop sowing delayed agri-input consumption in our addressable markets,” Managing Director, Sameer Goel, said in a statement.
Up to last close, shares of Coromandel have fallen 15.7 per cent this year, while peer Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is up 6 per cent during the same period.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
The stock of Gruh Finance tumbled almost 4 per cent with above average volume on Monday, breaching the 200-day ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...