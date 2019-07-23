Stocks

Coromandel International hits over 9-month low on weak results, monsoon

Reuters July 23 | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Shares of Coromandel International Ltd fell as much as 5.1 per cent to Rs 360.1.

The stock is at its lowest since October 8, 2018. The company, a Murugappa group company, posted a 31 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.43 lakh ($9.04 million). Revenue fell 15.7 per cent.

“We experienced a challenging quarter as the late arrival of the monsoon, deficit rains and consequent lower crop sowing delayed agri-input consumption in our addressable markets,” Managing Director, Sameer Goel, said in a statement.

Up to last close, shares of Coromandel have fallen 15.7 per cent this year, while peer Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is up 6 per cent during the same period.

