Crompton Greaves shares jump over 3% on strong Q3 earnings

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Thursday rose over 3 per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The stock climbed 3.39 per cent to close at ₹266.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.73 per cent to ₹273.

At the NSE, shares of the company rose 3.33 per cent to close at ₹266.85.

CGCEL on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹160.97 crore for December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹79.67 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, CGCEL said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹1,088.83 crore, up 4.42 per cent from ₹1,042.69 crore in the year-ago period.