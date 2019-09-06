Stocks

Datamatics Global bags BIAL order

| Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

 

Bangalore International Airport on Thursday announced a strategic technology partnership with Datamatics Global Services to transform BIAL into a future-ready digital organisation. This involves automating and digitising more than 170 processes across the organisation.

Datamatics will implement the Integrated Document Management System and Business Process Management as a cloud-based solution. It, however, did not specify the deal size.

Published on September 06, 2019
airlines and aviation
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
