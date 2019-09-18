Stocks

DCM hives off IT division to new entity

| Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

 

DCM has hived off its IT business division to DCM Infotech from September 16. The deal has been done on going concern basis, and at book value as on September 16, for ₹8 crore.

The hive-off is to unlock value of the IT business unit, DCM Data Systems, and to run it as a separate entity specialising in networking, analytics, cloud and digital technologies, it said. The company plans to attract private equity or strategic partners for the IT arm to achieve desired growth.

Published on September 18, 2019
restructuring and recapitalisation
DCM Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Crude fears singe indices; focus turns to Fed move