Indian logistics provider Delhivery has announced a strategic partnership with Team Global Logistics to enhance its cross-border services. The collaboration, revealed today, aims to expand Delhivery’s Less than Container Load (LCL) service reach to over 120 countries.

The shares of Delhivery Limited were trading at ₹422.60 up by ₹8.80 or 2.13 per cent on the NSE today at 10.25 am.

Team Global Logistics, recognized as India’s largest LCL operator, will benefit from Delhivery’s extensive Part Truckload (PTL) shipping network, covering 18,700+ pin codes across India. This partnership addresses the challenge faced by Indian businesses dealing with multiple service providers for international cargo transportation.

The integrated solution offers a combination of express and freight services, supported by tech-enabled tracking, in-house regulatory clearance, and dedicated customer service. It caters to both importers and exporters seeking growth in international trade.

Navneet Khandelwal, Senior Director of Global Operations at Delhivery, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the benefits for enterprise and SME customers. Sujit Baral, Vice President at Team Global, emphasized the advantages of Delhivery’s extensive coverage for their last-mile service delivery.