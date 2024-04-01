Dhabriya Polywood Ltd has received a work order from Radiance Realty Group for the supply and installation of uPVC windows and doors.

The contract valued at ₹5.66 crore is scheduled to be executed in 12 months in various tranches.

The company’s stock jumped 6.03 per cent on the BSE as of 11.41 am to trade at ₹269.85.

In addition, the company informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dynasty Modular Furnitures Pvt Ltd has received a work order from M3M Group for the supply and installation of wardrobes for a total value of ₹3.60 crore. As per the stock exchange filing, the project is to be completed within 9 months.