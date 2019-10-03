Stocks

Dhampur Sugar Mills launches country liquor

| Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Dhampur Sugar Mills has successfully launched country liquor at its distillery unit at Dhampur, it said in a notice to the exchanges. It had earlier received approval for manufacturing of country liquor at its distillery units. Shares of Dhampur Sugar jumped 4.8 per cent at ₹223.35 on the BSE.

