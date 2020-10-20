Dhanuka Agritech surges nearly 3 per cent

Stocks

October 20, 2020

The buyback offer to the shareholders of Dhanuka Agritech opened today. Earlier, the company had approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to ₹100 crore and fixed September 28 as the record for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders.

Accordingly, the company plans to buy back up to 10 lakh equity shares at a final buyback price of ₹1,000 a share.

Shareholders whose name had appeared on the company's record book as on September 28, 2020, are only eligible to participate in the buyback, which would be on a proportionate basis through tender route.

The offer closes on November 3.

In the morning deals, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹719.5 (2.84%) on the BSE. It's currently hovering around ₹712.25 apiece.

