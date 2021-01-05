Stocks

Dish TV under rating watch

Our Bureau. | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

 

Acuite Ratings & Research Limited, a SEBI registered and RBI accredited credit rating agency, has placed the short-term and long- term ratings assigned to Dish TV India to 'under rating watch with developing implication'.

Acuite has placed the rating based on publicly available information regarding the demand notice of ₹4,164.05 crore the from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the disputed licence fee and interest to the entity.

Dish TV has already made provisions for this to the tune of ₹3,575.77 crore as on March 31, 2020, which includes interest. Dish TV closed 1.38 per cent lower at ₹12.87 on the BSE.

Dish TV India Ltd
